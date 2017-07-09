TOP STORIES
‘Failure is nature's plan to prepare you for great responsibilities.’By: Napoleon Hill
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
TECNO Rewards The Most Loyal Fan
With so much excitement and enthusiasm involved from fans participation in the search for the most loyal fan, TECNO Mobile Ghana, has selected and rewarded the Most Loyal Fan.
During the previous week, Africa’s mobile device making giant TECNO, announced its search for their most loyal fan across all their Social Media Platforms. The announcement involved some requirements which included fans to tell their TECNO story of not more than 140 characters WHY they love TECNO devices.
The entry closed on the 30th of June, and a lucky fan by name Nana Kwaku Asamoah was selected. Today being the 7th of July, TECNO most loyal fan was rewarded with an exclusive tour of the Head office in Accra Ghana, where he met with some executive team members behind the premium brand.
Speaking with the Senior Digital Specialist of TECNO Mobile Ghana, to find out how this lucky winner was selected, this was his response:
“We had a lot of amazing entries, but many were focused on talking about how amazing TECNO device is to them. What made our selected winner stand out was how he told his story of using different TECNO devices”
Speaking with the lucky winner, he told us how excited he was to have been chosen to be rewarded, the winner who came with the sister, also went further to tell us how he and his entire family have been TECNO die-hard fans.
The reward tour also gave the selected winner to ask questions and gain insight of the premium brand, and trust TECNO to always bless you with gifts.
Visit TECNO Mobile social media platforms for more pictures and video of the tour and get more info about the brand, you just might be the next lucky WINNER! They've got lots of stuff coming up.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Technology