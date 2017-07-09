TOP STORIES
The African Persona
Regardless of how a white man turns to respect or reward a black man or an African, they still have that notion of color and racism will always crowd their perception of who really an AFRICAN is; an upgraded form of an ape and less of a human.
To be the AFRICAN is the greatest personality in terms of endowment and human capital (Labour). I read a story of Sara Baartman who was stripped off her dignity and given dehumanisation treatment by the Europeans about 250 years ago when slave trade was pervasive and buying and using salve in a manner the master wanted was quite pertinent.
Maybe times have changed, maybe the white man's perception of who the black man is is taking a different turn. It wouldn't change however if Africans continue doing the very things which influences slave trade. Trump in most of his speeches have made racist remarks and denigrated the AFRICAN as a lazy persona. It isn't any fault if his.
It's the fault of the African who would always go about spending money on creams to grow his Beard instead of making investments; It's the fault of the African who spends thousands of Ghana cedis on a pill to tone her body and look like the white lady instead of spending it on books; it's the fault of the African who goes to the gym just to have that incredible body to impress the ladies(how pathetic); it's the fault of the AFRICAN leader who wouldn't make effective use of his resources but always beg for arms from his colonial master; it's the fault of the AFRICAN who spends huge amount of money to have a protuberant Buttocks etc as a way of enticing men and leading them astray.
All the faults mentioned above points out the fact that Africans are sexist, not ready to work to improve himself/herself and makes the white mans judgement of who the AFRICAN is so true in a way. It's a shame, it's bemusing and pathetic and I think we must change who we are in terms of thinking and attitude to ensure the Sara Baartman story do not repeat itself in our modern times. #Happy Sunday.
Writer: Emmanuel De-Graft Quarshie
Degraftxclusive.blogspot.com
[email protected]
