modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

WordDigest: Where Do You Take Refuge?

Ebenezer Zor
58 minutes ago | Feature Article

"ln the LORD I take refuge. How then can you say to me: "Flee like a bird to your mountain" [Psalms 11:1] NIV

Would you allow trouble to befall you before taking refuge? The scripture says, David took his refuge from the Lord.

David did not wait for something to happen then later run to take refuge from the Lord .

From day one David's source of refuge has been only God.

Whether troubled or not his source of refuge was God.

Where do you take refuge?
Do you take refuge from your boss, manageress, lawyers, friends?

The usage of shrines, trees, objects, protective charms will take a toll on your life where you take refuge from something else apart from God.

Folks in all things let God be your refuge.
Nothing can protect us apart from God through His word.

God bless you.
Prayer
Dear God let your will be done.
Confession
Lord you are my refuge.
Whatsapp page #: +233246646694
#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Feature Article

TOP STORIES

Dubious Black Stars Support Fund: NIB MD Drops Big Names Behind Acco...

5 hours ago

‘Stop Sharing Market Stalls Among Cronies!’

6 hours ago

quot-img-1The first rule of business, is never sell something you love. Otherwise, you may as well be selling your children.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line