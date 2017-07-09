TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
WordDigest: Where Do You Take Refuge?
"ln the LORD I take refuge. How then can you say to me: "Flee like a bird to your mountain" [Psalms 11:1] NIV
Would you allow trouble to befall you before taking refuge? The scripture says, David took his refuge from the Lord.
David did not wait for something to happen then later run to take refuge from the Lord .
From day one David's source of refuge has been only God.
Whether troubled or not his source of refuge was God.
Where do you take refuge?
Do you take refuge from your boss, manageress, lawyers, friends?
The usage of shrines, trees, objects, protective charms will take a toll on your life where you take refuge from something else apart from God.
Folks in all things let God be your refuge.
Nothing can protect us apart from God through His word.
God bless you.
Prayer
Dear God let your will be done.
Confession
Lord you are my refuge.
