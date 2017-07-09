TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Online Surgeon Writes: Pregnant Gifty Anti Must Go Naked
It was one of the most joyous days in my life when I saw one of Ghana’s best broadcasters and women’s advocate, Gifty Anti share a picture on social media displaying her growing baby bump.
I was extremely elated because Gifty Anti is one of the few great women whose capabilities of getting pregnant has come under elephantine scrutiny by the general public.
After quickly posting the picture on Razzonline.com,i was spiritually tickled by Spiritus spiritus asking me if am sure Gifty Anti is truly pregnant.
According to Spiritus Spiritus,everybody can fake pregnancy like they do in the movies.
Secondly,where is her medical facts that answers the truthfulness of her pregnancy— with her age (47years) and first time conception cementing the argument.
As a woman ages, it takes longer to conceive and the risk of not being able to get pregnant increases. Also, the risk of miscarriage, and complications in pregnancy and childbirth, increase.
Immediately i regained consciousness,i agreed with Spiritus Spiritus' assertion.I then started asking myself questions like;if Gifty Anti could share her picture to show that she is pregnant, then why couldn’t she go extra mile by uncovering her belly to convince the whole world that she is truly pregnant?
I’m aware Gifty is married to Oyikekyire Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Edusaman — but as a plausible online news surgeon, since I wouldn’t want to be part of those perceiving she is only faking her pregnancy and getting babies from elsewhere, I Sincerely want Gifty to shame the numerous ‘konkonsa’ people by emulating $500 million worth American pop super star Boyonce,Ghanaian popular actress Kafui Danku and world number one female tennis super star, Serena Williams who also shamed their critics by posting pictures of their uncovered bellies.
