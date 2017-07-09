TOP STORIES
2017 Women In Tech Week Launched In Accra
Accra, 8th July 2017 – The 2017 edition of Women in Tech Week has been launched Accra. The week-long festival provides an opportunity to train women and girls, and to discuss technology and entrepreneurship issues affecting women around the world.
This year’s event will be the second after a successful maiden event last year where over 10,000 women and girls connected to look at their role in the technology space. The Women in Tech Week event has been referred to as Africa’s first and largest women in tech event.
Launching the event, Founder of Women in Tech Africa and CEO of Edel Consult, Ethel Cofie said:
“Last year, through the week-long event, we supported the training of more than 300 girls in Arduino, Raspberry, scratch programming in Africa and touched over 10,000 Women in the Tech Space both virtually and physically. That was a huge success, and we’re looking to do more this year. We’re gradually claiming a space for women and girls involved in technology in Africa. We hope this year’s event will give individuals and organizations the opportunity to create their own user-generated women in tech week to enable a global collective impact. ”
The meeting is an opportunity for women globally to come together to network, share and empower each other in the quest to improve and push forward technological growth agenda. During the week, thousands of women are expected to come together physically and virtually in various hubs around the world to also discuss issues around work-life balance and leadership.
The 2017 event will simultaneously take place in Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Botswana, Cape Verde, China, Germany, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, UK among others. More than 10,000 participants from across Africa and the diaspora are expected to be part of the event.
There is more information on how to book for and create an event, at www.womenintechweek.com
About women in tech Africa
Women in Tech Africa is a membership charity supporting women working in technology across Africa to positively Support their Communities. Women in Tech Africa has membership of over 30 countries on the continent and in the diaspora - Ghana, Kenya and London, South Africa and Nigeria among others. Some of our activities include:
