America, God And Transgender
“Just as all the good things which the Lord your God promised concerning you have been fulfilled for you, so the LORD will bring upon you all the evil things, until he has destroyed you from off this good land which the LORD your God has given you, if you transgress the covenant of the LORD your God,” Joshua 23: 15-16
America has done everything in recent times to provoke the anger of God. From legitimizing abortion, same-sex marriage to removing prayer from schools, erecting satanic statues, immorality, Satanism, etc. And the latest on this shameful list is that the Pentagon is considering recruiting transgender individuals into the military. In fact, the policy is about taking off.
And it is shocking that a government that pretend to acknowledge God is going to implement this. Today, it is hard to believe that this is the same country that was totally founded on the word of God. Some of the founding fathers of this great nation were very strong bible-believing, praying and tongue-speaking Christians. True.
Or was it by accident that its currency bears the inscription ‘In God we trust’ and its presidents are sworn in with the Holy Bible? Now, why is this highly blessed country deliberately, steadily sliding into total ungodliness? What happened to those godly principles in which it was established? And also what will be the consequences of all these?
I think America is taking God’s grace and favor for granted. Instead of remaining hooked to their source, we are today seeing a boastful, proud and backslidden nation. It has not just lived and supported ungodliness, but preached and imposed it on others. You remember how the past leader went about coercing other nations to start legitimizing same-sex marriages.
In fact, he went to the extent of promising aids for same-sex. What a shame! Thank God that some of these countries, especially in Africa ‘pushed’ him away with his dirty, debased and demonic values. I still remember that the Nigerian senate told him to perish with his ungodly aids. The Kenyans, Ghanians and others also rebuked him.
Now, do you think that God will forever watch the backslidden America disgrace and desecrate His name and His agreement with their founding fathers? No. Like the Americans love saying, there would be consequences. Look at that text at the beginning again.
It says that as God faithfully fulfilled all His promises to His people, so will He also faithfully forsake and punish them if they decide to turn away from His commandments. If America does not repent quickly and return back to God; her source of prosperity and strength, she will suffer defeats, disasters, diseases and disgrace. That is the word of God. We will continue.
Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books: Power of Midnight Prayer, Power of Sacrifice and others. Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Email: [email protected] Tel: +234-8037113283
