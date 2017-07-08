TOP STORIES
Ghana Police Service to be transformed into world class - IGP
Accra, July 8, GNA - The Ghana Police Service is striving to actualise its vision of becoming a world class police service,
Mr David Asante-Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police, has said.
He said the Service aimed at delivering planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services up to the standards of international best practices.
Mr Asante-Apeatu said this in his closing remarks at the end of a two-week police pre-deployment training programme in Accra.
It was organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and supported by the German Foreign Ministry.
It was targeted at enhancing the capacity of the Ghana Police Service to deliver effectively at both operational and tactical levels, relating to the roles, responsibilities and operating procedures of police managed tasks in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO).
It also sought to enormously impact on the overall professional competence and officer behaviour of trainees and personnel and delivering international best police services in conflict areas.
A total of 60 participants from the Ghana Police Service took part in the programme, of which half were female police officers.
Mr Asante-Apeatu lauded the trainees for the keen interest and enthusiasm they demonstrated throughout the duration of the programme.
'I hope your expectations, regarding the organisation and delivery of this course have been met," he said.
'We can further collaborate to explore other critical tactical areas of policing, including counter terrorism, transnational organised crime, human trafficking and proliferation of small arms.
"I am of the view that these collaborations will not only benefit the Ghana Police Service but the police services of the ECOWAS Region," he added.
Participants were taken through topics such as nature of conflicts in Africa, African Union history and background, introduction to UNPKO and UNPKO functions.
Others were Human Rights in Peacekeeping Operation, respect for diversity in UN, sexual exploitation and abuse, community based policing, humanitarian assistance, personal security, to prepare and equip trainees for their upcoming mission.
According to Chief Superintendent Isaac Asante, a participant, apart from classroom work, a field trip was also undertaken for participants to have an experience of what they were to expect at the mission area.
He said the topics were professionally handled by both seasoned local and international experts with the active involvement of all participants.
'Indeed, we are happy to say that the rich facilitation skills exhibited by the resource persons and our active involvement made the training easier and lively.
"It is also worthy mentioning that a lot have been learnt within this short period of time, which without any doubt would enhance our performance at the mission areas when deployed," he said.
"We promise to work hard not only to make Ghana Police and ourselves proud, but the UN in general."
Mr Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador, recounted that the German Government had supported the Centre since its inception in 2003.
He said Germany continued to support the Centre with the sum of two million Euros and had assisted it in organising 27 courses.
He said the Germany was also supporting the Centre with two police advisors, one military advisor and one technical advisor, which showed the importance his government attached to the Centre.
'I congratulate the Commandant and staff of KAIPTC and the trainees for the successful completion of the course," he said.
GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA
