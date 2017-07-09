TOP STORIES
Is Government Consulting Deities To Rescue Trapped Miners In Ghana Today?
"...Nanu, nanu, nanu! What happened to all that promise, sirs?...In Coconut-Town...and the place Under-Palms...in Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana...So, has Deputy Minister Benito Owusu-Bio...requested that Police Superintendent Dzinaku allow the 'deities" to also "...interrogat(e)...the two victims who escaped unhurt...'?,... When did it start, the confusion by some Ghana officials with reverence in humility for folk culture on one hand, and the power of science and technology to heal and solve human problems...including preventable calamities such as a collapsed do-it-yourself (DIY) galamsey gold mine?...Nanu, nanu, nanu...What role, agency, sirs...", (Prof Lungu, 4 July, 2017).
Is the Akufo Addo government going mad, or, more precisely, is Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio gone crazy?
When Benito Owusu-Bio was just a lad, people went to the moon and back without consulting "deities".
And this is what is Deputy Minister Benito Owusu-Bio is telling us today about the calamity in Kubekrom Abease, near Prestea Nsuta, in the Western Region of Ghana?
In Coconut-Town (Kube-krom) and the place Under-Palm (Abe-ase) trees in Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana?
What happened to all that promise, sirs?
So, in addition, has Benito Owusu-Bio demanded Police Superintendent Dzinaku allow the "deities" to also "...interrogat(e)...two out of the five victims who escaped unhurt..."?
In 2017, where is Ghana headed with so much misuse of government resources, time, and power?
Now this!
Today, human beings are capable of visualizing, diagnosing, and conquering sickness and diseases with machines thousands of miles away, and this is what Benito Owusu-Bio is telling us?
Today, countries are able to create havoc in other peoples' backyards sitting on their own lands, in their own countries many thousands of miles away, and this is what the deputy minister of Ghana's lands and natural resources is telling us?
When did it start, the confusion among some Ghanaian officials with reverence in humility for folk culture on one hand, and on the other, the power of science and technology to solve human problems, including preventable calamities such as a collapsed do-it-yourself (DIY) galamsey gold mine that possibly was operating illegally and without valid permit(s)?
Honorables!
Why must we confuse our reverence for Ghanaian culture and heritage with efficacy of preparedness, judgment, and rational actions by government officials?
You know, the same honorable government officials who daily sit in their mansions with remote-controlled gates while they watch sports and other shows beamed to them from thousands of miles away on flat-panel television set Ghana does not make.
Why must we operate as if failure by recent governments (including Akufo Addo's government) to enforce basic laws against pollution, deforestation, and greedy exploitation of Ghana's natural resources for personal and corporate profit is actually revenge by deities.
What role agency, sirs?
Nanu!
Nanu!
Nanu!
Who today speaks for President Akufo Addo Danquah's government?
Nanu!
Nanu!
Nanu!
That was one crazy, morky, and wasteful call!
SOURCES/NOTES
1. Ghanaweb. Government to consult deities to rescue trapped miners, (https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Government-to-consult-deities-to-rescue-trapped-miners-555327).
2. Alhaji Alhasan Abdulai. The collapse of Kubekrom Gold pit on 14 men; a wakeup call for us, (https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/features/The-collapse-of-Kubekrom-Gold-pit-on-14-men-a-wakeup-call-for-us-555374).
3. Prof Lungu. 18 Ghana-centered marching orders for serious Akufo-Addo!, (http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/18-Ghana-centered-marching-orders-for-serious-Akufo-Addo-496671).
Visit www.GhanaHero.Com/Visions for more information.
SUBJ: Is government consulting deities to rescue trapped miners in Ghana today.
Support Fair-Trade Oil Share Ghana (FTOS-Gh) Campaign/Petition:
https://www.change.org/p/ghana-fair-trade-oil-share-psa-campaign-ftos-gh-psa/
Prof Lungu brought to you courtesy www.GhanaHero.com©7 July, 2017.
(Powered by: www.GhanaHero.com).
