Webster University Ghana Introduces 2 New Undergraduate Programs
Accra: In an effort to maintain its lead in developing global citizens for individual excellence, Webster University (Ghana) has introduced two new undergraduate programs for the 2017/2018 academic year.
The new programs, Bachelor of Arts inPsychology and Bachelor of Science inFinance have been added to the existing Bachelor of Arts program in Management, Media Communications and International Relations as well as Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Commenting on these new programs, the Campus Director, Christa E. Sanders said:
“The introduction of these new undergraduate programs at the Ghana Campus is in direct response to the demands of prospective students who want to reachtheir full academic potential.”
Although the Ghana Campus currently has 6 undergraduate programs, studentsalso have access to Webster University’s over 80undergraduate programs and global locations.
“The Ghana Campus will continue to introduce new programs at both the undergraduate and post graduate level to serve the educational needs of the people of Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond,”the Campus Director added.
Webster University is an American University based in St. Louis, Missouri with international presence in 9 countries on 4 continents. Ghana is the first and only country in Africa to have a Webster University campus presence.
Students have the option of studying abroad atany of the campuses in the network for up to 1 year and pay the Ghana campus tuition fee, one of the lowest tuition rate in the network. Students can also transfer permanently to any other campus of their choice.
In addition to the undergraduate programs, the Ghana Campus also offers a Master of Business Administration and a Master in International Relations and will add more graduate offerings as well as certificate programs in the future.
The Ghana Campus is currently admitting studentsfor fall 1 which begins on August 21, 2017and fall 2 which starts on October 23, 2017.
