Over 1,800 residents affected in Twifo-Praso flood disaster
Over a 1,800 residents of Twifo Praso in the Central Region have been affected in the flood disaster that has hit the town.
The disaster which was caused by the spill over of the River Pra has left many displaced.
Days of heavy downpour left the river over flowing its banks sipping into homes and destroying properties as well.
There has been no report of deaths, but dozens have been left homeless.
A massive emergency response operation is underway in Twifo Praso to assist the affected victims.
NADMO says it has so far accounted for nearly 1800 residents but is struggling to reach victims in some communities that have been cut off.
Richmond Addae Marfo who is the Acting Director of NADMO in the district said the situation is devastating.
According to him, dozens are now putting up in an uncompleted motel and have been supplied with relief items.
Others are also using classrooms at least for the time being. Their livelihoods have also been taken away as the flood waters washed away their farms.
Some of them said they have no means to survive and are calling for assistance.
Richard Marfo appealed to NGOs to come to the aid of the v ictims.
