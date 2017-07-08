TOP STORIES
Police Declare ‘Girlfriend’ Of Dead Korle Bu Dental Surgeon Wanted
Police have declared the lady who was the last person to have checked into a hotel at Dansoman with the unnamed Dental Surgeon with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday July 6, 2017 before his death wanted.
The lady only identified as Sarah, was reported to have checked into the hotel with him but left an hour earlier before management of the facility found the medical doctor dead and subsequently prompted the security agencies.
Her arrest police reveal, will help unravel the mystery behind the death of the Senior lecturer in ongoing investigations.
It is not clear what exactly caused the death of the unnamed Medical Doctor but Public Relations Officer for Greater Accra Region, ASP Efia Tenge said: “the Police, yesterday around 7pm, received a complaint from the management of a hotel operating in Dansoman that a man checked in with a lady whose name has only been given as Sarah in the evening but later found the man dead in his hotel room after the lady had checked out an hour after.”
An autopsy is yet to be conducted on the body that has been deposited at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to ascertain the cause of death.
