Water Shortage To Be Fixed By Monday
The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said that residents in the Ashanti Region who are experiencing water shortages should expect improved water supply from Monday, July 10.
Stanley Martey, Head of Communications at GWCL, told Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Class FM’s 12 Live that the firm was working assiduously to address the challenge.
“For the raw water pollution we cannot do much about it but with the issue of the treatment process we are working on it and we are hopeful that we will be able to see some light maybe by Monday [July 10],” he said on Saturday, July 8.
The most affected areas are within the low pressure zones of Atasomanso, Sokoban, Daban, Atonsu Bukro, Buokrom, and New Suame. According to the GWCL, the intermittent supply is due to the reduction in production at the Barekese Treatment Plant.
He, however, hinted that “production will not increase significantly because production losses are high”.
He attributed the reasons to the rainy season, which has resulted in the pollution of the tributaries of the Offin River where the Barekese Dam – which serves as water source for most parts of Kumasi – takes its source. “We are unable to treat at full capacity, the stability is high and that is why we are not getting water to some parts of the Kumasi metropolis,” Mr Martey added.
