Girls should not be forced into marriage - Queenmother
Beposo-Nyamoase (B/A), July 8, GNA - Nana Afiah Owusuaah, the Atebubu Akwamuhemaa (Queenmother), has appealed to parents who force their girl-children into early marriage in exchange of money to desist from the menace.
She stated some parents engaged in such deals ignorantly without considering the dangerous implications on the future of their children.
Nana Owusuaah made the appeal when speaking at a Girls Club Fair on: 'Ending early child-marriage.'
It was organised by the Action Aid Ghana and Social Development for an Improvement Agency), both non-governmental organisations at Beposo-Nyamoase in the Atebubu-Amanten District of the Brong- Ahafo Region.
The fair, attended by 100 girl's from eight schools.
She advised parents who made so much financial and other material demands from their girl-children to stop that since it forced them to engage in promiscuous acts which consequently affected their future.
Nana Owusuaah observed that early girl-child marriage affected the education and development of the victims such as dropping out of school due to pregnancy and living without skills or trade.
She said the situation had brought about poverty and hardship on the lives of such girls who were now living without any hope.
Mr Kwame Afram Denkyira, the Regional Programme Officer of Action Aid Ghana noted many young girls who were married by old men had unfortunately become widows because of the unexpected deaths of their husbands.
He expressed concern that such girls were now 'living in limbo' without knowing what the future held for them because they were finding it difficult to go back to school.
He gave the assurance that Action Aid would continue to work effectively to ensure social justice and gender equality in education in the Region and the nation in general.
Mr Gariba Issah Gado, the Presiding Member of the Atebubu District Assembly, suggested the need for the enactment of bye-laws to protect girl-children from being given into early marriage to promote their education.
GNA
By Regina Benneh, GNA
