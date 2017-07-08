TOP STORIES
Parents urged to train children to be time conscious
Cape Coast, July 8, GNA - Dr David Essaw, a Senior Lecturer at the Institute for Development Studies of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has admonished parents to inculcate effective time management and consciousness in their children.
Quality time management, he noted was essential for personal development and career success in the upbringing and transition of children into adulthood.
Dr Essaw made the call, during the 3rd Speech and Prize Giving Day celebration of the Abura T.I Ahmadiyya Basic School 'A' at Abura in the Cape Coast Metropolis.
The ceremony was used to raise funds to buy computers and accessories to stock the school's Information and Communication Technology laboratory.
Speaking on the theme: "Investing in the education of our children: The role of the parents,' Dr Essaw advised parents, to respect and uphold the views of their children.
Dr Essaw described education as a catalyst for the development of the individual and the nation.
He said it was imperative for Muslims to prioritise the education of their children especially Muslims for rapid development to safeguard their future.
To this end, he charged parents to invest their resources into the education of their children to help bridge the poverty gap in the society.
"As parents, you must show commitment towards the education of your children. You need to support them physically, emotionally, and financially for their intellectual development.
'Protect your children from bad and negative influences and provide for them all their needs especially, educational needs,' he added.
In a speech read on her behalf, Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, commended the Ahmadiyya Mission for the efforts in promoting education in the country.
She said the Mission's efforts fell in line with the government's desire to make education accessible to all.
Madam Hameeda Haruna-Appiah, Headmistress of the school complained about activities of residents who had turned the campus into their place of convenience and called for support to fence the facility for improved security.
She said the school had chalked out high academic excellence over the years and called on all stakeholders to support the academic facility in diverse ways to maintain its academic excellence.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah/Isaac Arkoh, GNA
