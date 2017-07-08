TOP STORIES
Road crashes drop in Volta Region
Ho, July 8, GNA - Road crashes related fatalities in the Volta Region has been halved in the second quarter of 2017.
Ms Joan Fafa Ayer, Assistant Planning Officer at the Regional office of the National Road safety Commission, told the Ghana News Agency that the decline was as a result of extensive public education on road safety.
A total of 26 fatalities were recorded from April to June, representing a decline of 53.57 per cent when compared to figures from same period last year.
Injured persons had also reduced from 191 to 116, representing a decline of 39.27 per cent while pedestrian knockdowns fell by 13 per cent from 47 to 34 per cent.
The number of vehicles involved in accidents however, increased from 220 to 257 per cent, an increment of 16.82 per cent, and motorbikes also recorded an increment of 32.79 per cent from 61 to 81 per cent.
The number of reported cases declined from 156 to 145 per cent, a drop by 7.05 per cent.
Ms Ayer said attitudinal change on the part of commercial motorbike riders remained a major concern and appealed to them to obey traffic regulations and safety rules.
She cautioned drivers to take necessary precautions especially when driving at night and advised against speeding through rainstorms.
GNA
