NHIA collects 100 pints of blood in Volta Region
Ho, July 8, GNA - The Volta Regional office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has collected 100 pints of blood through a donation exercise to replenish stocks in blood banks in the area.
Mr Vincent Fegbe, Regional Blood Organiser, told the Ghana News Agency that blood banks were a vital resource in all health facilities and urged the public to patronise such donation exercises.
He said religious beliefs and inadequate public sensitisation on blood donation negatively affected the exercise.
Mr Fegbe said the Region lacked vehicles for blood donation exercises whilst incentives for donors were also inadequate.
He appealed to persons who could not donate blood to give incentives to support the donors and advised that people donate blood voluntarily and not wait till emergencies occur.
Mr Azumah Lake, a middle aged donor who had donated blood more than 30 times said the exercise was a life saver and appealed to the public to help stockpile the life fluid.
GNA
