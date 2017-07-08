TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
MTN Holds Night With Group Board
MTN Ghana held a stakeholder dinner in honour of MTN Group Board members and other top Executives who paid a two-day working visit to Ghana from July 6-7th 2017 for a strategic planning session.
The MTN Group Board constitutes the highest decision making body for MTN, a multinational that operates in 22 countries. This is the first time MTN Group is holding its board meeting in Ghana and the aim is to foster stronger partnerships with Customers, Partners, Media, and Policy Makers, among other key stakeholders, leading to further growth, especially in the digital space.
The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Ebenezer Twum Asante, pledged MTN’s commitment to form meaningful partnerships in order to develop mobile and digital innovations that would provide lifestyle-propelling solutions for customers.
Speaking under the theme, “A Night with MTN Group Board - Partnering for a Progressive Digital Future,” the Group Chairman, Phuthuma Nhleko, paid glowing tribute to MTN Ghana for its sterling performances over the years.
He also thanked the Government, Traditional Authorities, and all other stakeholders including Customers, Trade Partners and Media for their support to MTN since it acquired Scancom PLC in 2006. He also chronicled the great milestones of the company.
Mr. Nhleko said MTN recognised early on the role it plays as a vehicle for Ghana’s economic growth and development and has made deliberate strategic investments in technology that enhance socio-economic growth.
Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, who was the Guest of Honour at the event also commended MTN Group for their immense contribution to the cashless agenda and growth of the Ghanaian economy.
MTN Ghana has over the years played a key role in Ghana’s technological and economic development.
For the past decade, MTN Ghana has invested over US $2.5 billion in network and information technology infrastructure. The company has also made significant investments in 142 major projects in communities in which it operates.
Dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Nigerian High Commissioner, Sector Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, other Ministers of State, Chairman of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede, Chairman of the National Communications Authority Mr. Kwaku Sakyi Addo, Customers, Partners and other Stakeholders.
It was also attended by all MTN Ghana Executives and Board members of both MTN Ghana and MTN Ghana Foundation.
