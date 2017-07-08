TOP STORIES
OWASS 1980 year group reaches out to Alma Mater
The 1980 year students group of Opoku Ware School has spent 50,000 Ghana cedis to drill two mechanized boreholes for the school.
The project was undertaken in commemoration of homecoming celebrations for past students.
Members, who call themselves the Z-Group of Akatakyie, handed the two boreholes to school authorities at a short ceremony.
Group President, King Anthony said the facilities are meant to address the school’s perennial water shortage situations.
He pledged further support of the group for the institution.
Headmaster, Dr. Alexis Frimpong-Nimo, was full of gratitude to the former students for the gesture
