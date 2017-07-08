modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

OWASS 1980 year group reaches out to Alma Mater

Ghana I Luv FM I Kwasi Debrah
1 hour ago | General News

The 1980 year students group of Opoku Ware School has spent 50,000 Ghana cedis to drill two mechanized boreholes for the school.

The project was undertaken in commemoration of homecoming celebrations for past students.

Members, who call themselves the Z-Group of Akatakyie, handed the two boreholes to school authorities at a short ceremony.

Group President, King Anthony said the facilities are meant to address the school’s perennial water shortage situations.

He pledged further support of the group for the institution.

Headmaster, Dr. Alexis Frimpong-Nimo, was full of gratitude to the former students for the gesture

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah Did Not Curse The Residents Of Denkyira Obuas...

4 hours ago

Family planning is a cure for population growth - MP

17 hours ago

quot-img-1Honourable people can perish cause of lack of knowledge and understanding.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line