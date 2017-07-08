TOP STORIES
Gov't asked to consider solar as alternative power for schools
High electricity bills and cost of fueling power generators are draining the coffers of second-cycle schools in the country.
School authorities are forced to spend chunk of internally generated funds on providing alternative source of power in the event of incessant power-cuts.
At St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi for instance, authorities spend over 30,000 Ghana cedis monthly. The amount doubles in the event of power outages as authorities buy fuel to power the school’s generator.
Headmistress, Theresa Addai, tells Luv News the school spends over 40 per cent of its internally –generated funds on electricity at the expense of teaching and learning materials.
She says the problem is compounded by frequent power outages .
“On the average the school pays over 30,000 cedis a month for electricity bills alone. The lights out situation affects teaching and learning and the day-to-day operation of the school.”
“The initial cost to install solar panel has been a problem so I plead government to come to our aid by installing solar panels for at least administration blocks of all senior high schools to enable us manages the school.”
“Now our electricity bill will be reduced drastically because Dr. Kwarko has installed solar panel to power our administration block”
Miss Addai suggests government install solar panels for supply of power to administration blocks of second-cycles school in order to reduce consumption cost.
The school is setting the pace in exploring solar power to provide electricity for its administration block.
It follows installation of a 15,000 megawatt solar panel by a philanthropist, Dr. Ernest Kwarko.
Dr. Kwarko, specialist Obstetrics and Gynecologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was touched by the plight of the school. He is challenging government to follow the footprints to relieve authorities of second-cycle schools from the burden of having had to sweat to ensure reliable power supply in schools.
“The administration is the power house and it consumes more than 50 percent electricity of the entire school followed by the kitchen and then the classroom blocks.”
“If I have set this example by taking this administration block off the national grid in excess of 60,000 Ghana cedis even from a private pocket, I think government can do more through direct intervention by taking all administration blocks of second cycle schools off the grid and it will reduce their bill ensure constant supply of electricity so that at least they can print their papers and run the school.”
