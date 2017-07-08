TOP STORIES
Presidential lunacy is the path to anarchyBy: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Long Way To Go In Illegal Logging Fight—Forestry Commission
The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, has admitted that, in spite of the numerous successes chalked by the Commission, there is a long way to go in the fight against illegal logging in the country.
In a speech read on his behalf by Mr. Chris Beeko, the Director of Timber Validation Division (TVD) of the Commission at a National Forest Stakeholders Forum in Accra, Mr. Afriyie disclosed that, five years ago, “rapid response teams were established and equipped to combat the increasing spate of illegal logging, mining, farming and chain-sawing in our forest reserves and wildlife protected areas.”
He revealed that, the 14 teams set up so far have succeeded in destroying 2,207 illegal farmhuts/ galamsey sheds, arresting 891 suspected forestry and wildlife offenders, seizing 701 chainsaws and 13 shotguns, among others.
In spite of these achievements, Mr. Afriyie admitted to participants at the forum that, “as we count these successes, we also note that we still have a long way to go. We all are aware that forest illegalities are yet to be brought under control.”
The Forum, organized by Friends of the Earth (FoE) Ghana, was under the theme, “Ensuring Law Enforcement, Improving Political Will and Minimizing Political Interferences to Address Illegal Forest Operations in Ghana”.
He regretted that, the Commission had to sustain some casualties with some of its staff paying the ultimate price.
He proposed a collaboration with the Military in the retraining of the forest guards and rapid response teams to increase their capacity to take on the challenges at hand.
A representative of the Chief Justice, Her Lordship Rebecca Sittih, stated that the Judiciary had shown commitment in its efforts at providing justice to the doorsteps of the citizenry by opening more courts in the districts and Regions.
“The Judiciary is poised and ready to implement the Forestry Laws and the Environmental Laws; it is for the lawyers and prosecutors to file the proper legal processes for the Judiciary to play our part”, she advised.
The Ghana Police Service’s Representative, ACP Gyimah, commended Friends of the Earth (FoE) Ghana for organizing the Forum, assuring that, the Police Service’s commitment to combatting illegal activities in the forest sector remains resolute.
“We recommend that the inter agency forest law enforcement approach of the Police, the Military and Forest Division should be sustained and operational strategies continually reviewed to tackle these illegal activities, to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and successfully prosecuted”.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, Dr. Tony Aubyn, stated that, when mining is managed properly it can create jobs, spur innovation and bring investment and infrastructure at a game-changing scale over long time horizons.
“However, if managed poorly, mining can also lead to environmental degradation, displaced populations and increased conflicts, more so if the natural resource is found in forest reserves,” he warned.
He explained that, SDG15 serves as an international blueprint to support other continental and national frameworks for the protection of forests and the environment in general.
Mr. Clement Akapame, a Forestry Legal Consultant, called for the strengthening of legal institutions to gain the capacity to prosecute forest sector illegalities, lamenting the lack of very punitive provisions to deter illegal loggers.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Headlines