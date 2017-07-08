TOP STORIES
Police pick 2 for selling prohibited drugs
A joint team from the Ashanti regional Police Drug Law Enforcement Unit and the Food and Drugs Authority have picked up two persons for importing and selling prohibited and unregistered drugs.
The two, Margaret Mensah alias Akua, 25 and Samira Abdul-Kadir, 30 were arrested at French-line near Alabar in Kumasi.
Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng cautioned the general public to desist from buying drugs from unapproved sources.
"An inspection from their shelves revealed quantity of suspected assorted drugs. When examined by officials of the FDA they were found not to be registered drugs," she said.
Some of the drugs, include Viagra and liquid substances that were supposedly meant to clean the heart.
According to the ASP Obeng the liquid substance was supplied by one Zakari Yahu who is also a suspect.
Some of the drugs had inscriptions written in Chinese which is against the FDA regulations.
The suspects who claimed to have imported the drugs from neighbouring Togo, also admitted to selling the drugs. They are now in police custody.
The drugs have been sent for forensic analysis.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
