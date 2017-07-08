TOP STORIES
Where We Went Wrong
Much as the framers of the 1992 Constitution have done their best in carving for us rules to shape our political wellbeing as an Independent Republic with democratic tone as the system of government, we must understand it and work with it or we change it if comprehension of its implementation gives us problems.
Efforts made by the framers of the constitution to give us constructive democratic institutions to help us govern without attrite difficulty surpasses our common intellect to assimilate and practice the constitution so it breeds corruption of all forms gesturing towards greed and instability.
A lot of compositions have gone into the framework of the constitution to make it a saleable guiding tool to peace and economic development machinery yet the constitution has created lapses and deficient of the prowess powers deserving a developing country like ours that requires every single pesewa into the national coffers called consolidated funds to provide for the necessary and immediate needs of the people of Ghana.
Consolidating and conjoining the Executive arm of government to the legislature into forming one big “Executive Order”, elected with all the monies available one can think of, with the President, under Article 78 appointing majority of his ministers from the Parliament for ease of lawmaking and practice have rendered our quest for republican democracy worthless as a nation desiring progress.
In fact the basic duties of parliament of oversight function of the executive runs down to naught as the executive team called the cabinet is supposedly filled with those powers that shall do the checks and balances on the executive.
The strategy of the framers of the constitution to place the nominations and appointing powers of senior positions at the Public and Civil services commissions and the President capacity to appoint powerful representatives to the councils concerned of such commissions derailed the economic benefits they thought might come in the absence of institutions like the Second Chamber Parliament.
The concept had proven worthless and inexpedient and it has rather promoted corruption, inconsistency and abrasive constitutional flaws which no one ventures to take to the Supreme Court for interpretations and adjudication because at the Supreme Court, they don’t rewrite the constitution neither can they amend a piece of legislation because they dislike its terms or in the words of Georgina Wood JSC “because we suppose that the law giver was mistaken or unwise.”
Undoubtedly if it were feasible (and it could not) for public services commissions and the Council of State whom the Constitution had burden to do a lot of work for the president to behave “in accordance with their advice” and not on his premonition, had the capacity to serve as a countervailing authority for the conjoined executive and the legislature, political tensions, miscalculation and rot would not have been part of Ghana’s republican democracy.
Those ideas of nominating powers arrogated to the public services commissions have had severe general shortfalls on the nation because the President virtually appoints the all too powerful bracing persons to such councils probably to influence decisions.
Everyone who labored to win an election of more than fifty percent valid votes in his favour and entrusted to appoint the greater number of people constituting the council of state, his executive team constituting majority members of parliament and appoints the top echelon of public services commission under Article 70 of the 1992 Constitution would surely disregard the constituents of the public services commission and appoint directly their leadership before the councils are set up contrary to Article 195 of the same constitution 1992.
Those are the naked truth about Ghana’s political pride. We are therefore in a limbo until we reverse to treat our republican democracy like any other with distinct offices for the head of state and then head of government from within the national assembly, a Second Chamber Parliament to be made of representatives of public services commissions, organizational representatives and representatives of the national and regional houses of chiefs to simulate political powers as a countervailing authority and a form of security measure to guide against political party extremism in Ghana.
