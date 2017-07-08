TOP STORIES
The mother of the foolish is always pregnantBy: Samuel Kwame Yeboah,
No More Father For All Business When We Assume Office In 2021—Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO, Brong Ahafo NDC Youth Organizer Hopeful
The tertiary Education Institutions Network for NDC TEIN Sunyani Techinical University Chapter has elected and sworn in new executives to manage the affairs of the association for the2017/2018 academic year.
TEIN-NDC was formed with the aim of bring together the youths of the party on the various campuses together and also to champion the course of the NDC.
The outgoing President thankedthe TEIN members for their support for his administration.
Captain Moris further paid tribute to the late Hon. Oppong Ababio the former MCE for Sunyani Municipal for his support for TEIN in the region at the time they were neglected by the current youth leadership in the Brong Ahafo Region. He called for change in leadership in the youth front in the region to give way for those who have the party and TEIN at heart to assume positions to reorganize and empower TEIN in the Brong Ahafo Region so that the dream of the NDC of winning 2020 elections will be a reality.
On a speech read on His behalf of new president who was indisposed due to ill health, Mr Mohammed thanked the all the TEIN members for the overwhelming endorsement they gave him and his newly sworn in executives and promised to work hard with the current executives to increase the membership of TEIN on campus and also propagate the good news of TEIN to help win more souls for the party as we gear towards 2020.
He also asked for the support of the outgone executive as well as the regional team t makes his administration a successful one.
Mr NASH, BILAL and TSEKPO who are all Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer hopefuls graced the occasion and spoke about the happenings in the country and tasked the new executives to work hard in order to bring the party back in 2020.
The Chairman for the occasion EFo Worlanyo TSEKPO, a former Upper East Regional President of NASPA, a former National President of the Finance and Entrepreneurship Students Association Of Ghana and currently the NDC Director of Elections for Berekum East who is one of the Brong Ahafo Youth Organizer hopefuls after swearing in the new executives charged them to be humble and consult the leadership of the party anytime the need arises.
He reminded them the NDC party is in opposition and they should join the reorganization process and work hard to bring the party back to power in 2020 and their efforts will be highly rewarded.
The tough spoken young politician ina charged atmosphere reminded the students of the happenings in the country, the mass dismissals, illegal transfers, the killings, hardship, lawlessnessand the broken promises.
‘’We have learnt our lesson now you go to National service secretariat and Youth Employment Agency have been turned into NPP Head office annex where TESCON members and party faithfuls are been recruited with party cards.
Am not a happy man at all, am sad, sad because most of our youths who have completed school over seven years are still jobless, and to you who have just completed, I know your chances of getting jobs are very slim but let’s keep on praying and working hard for the party, hold your party cards well and keep safe the certificates presented to you today because in three years time we shall demand for the to fix all of you.
We promise our leaders as the youths of our dear party that we shall work our heart out for our great party to be victorious in 2020, but afterwards, let no man come and tell us there is something call father for all, because we will NEVER allow it and it can’t even happen.
It was this father for all business that have left most of our hardworking youths jobless till date and we wont allow it anymore, NEVER AGAIN!’’
He also asked all the outgone and current executives to all join hands in the reorganization process to repair the broken car for 2020.
