Sunyani East MP Lambasts NDC Over BOST
The Member of Parliament for the Sunyani East Constituency and Majority Chief Whip, Hon Kwasi Asomah Cheremeh, has lambasted the NDC saying the party is the most corrupt in Ghana.
He has therefore asked Ghanaians to ignore the NDC when they make submissions on certain national issues.
Speaking to Space FM in Sunyani, the Sunyani East Legislator noted that former president Rawlings who founded the NDC has even confirmed how corrupt the party has been for a long time.
"If NDC members and communicators don't know let me tell them that Ghanaians are aware that they are the most corrupt party in Ghana just as their leader former President Rawlings has confirmed”, the MP said.
Former president Rawlings had said "corruption in his party (NDC) startedunder the late President Mills".
The MPs flaking of the NDC follows the party’s baseless accusations against the NPP over GHc4m Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) cash.
Ameyaw Cheremeh said, the NDC created the contaminated fuel saga to spread false information for Ghanaians to believe that the NPP is a more ‘corrupt party’ than the NDC.
The NDC also tried to misinform Ghanaians that the NPP government is not committed to fighting corruption but Hon Ameyaw Cheremeh said the contaminated fuel occurred from 17 to 18th of January, while president Nana Addo appointed Alfred Obeng Boateng into office as BOST CEO on 19th of January
“Alfred Obeng Boateng had not at that time assumed office as BOST CEO and Mr. Awuah Darko was still effectively the CEO”, the MP explained
"Looking at this evidence it is obvious that the NDC orchestrated the contaminated fuel story to discredit the NPP government but it has backfired" he added.
He therefore appealed to NDC communicators to investigate matters before commenting on them and urged the good people of Ghana to shun baseless allegations against the government.
