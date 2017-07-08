modernghana logo

Agric Minister Attends World Conference On Coffee

Ridwan Alhassan
1 hour ago | Agriculture

THE MINISTER of Food and Agriculture of Ghana will be among host of international guests including Heads of States attending this year's Annual Forum of World Coffee Producers taking place in Medellin, Columbia.

Hundreds of participants from accross the globe will converge in the Southern American country to discuss issues bothering on the challenges and prospects of coffee as a major export commodity.

The event, which will take place between 10-12 of July, will see prominent economists, including Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, Director, Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University, address participants on various topics such as Sustainable Development in the Coffee World, Coffee Global Adaptation Plan, Economic Sustainability of the Coffee Producer, Rural Development and Socioeconomic Indicators in the Coffee World, amongst others.

The forum will also tackle the "New Coffee Agenda", a new strategy that seeks to improve the production and marketing of coffee as a global commodity.

Whilst abroad, the Minister will also engage investment partners from across the world, including a trip to Brasilia to negotiate with some Brazilian who have agreed to support the country's agricultural mechanization.

Also attending the forum is the Senior Research Officer at COCOBOD, Mr. Patrick Zeal and Press Secretary to the Minister, Issah Alhassan.

