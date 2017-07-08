TOP STORIES
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Is A Political Saint
Hon. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has won respect from majority of Ghanaians especially the majority of the members of the ruling the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY. His conduct after the SUSPENSION has made him a hero in the party. Who else will keep quiet as he has done after an unfair suspension?
Who else will remain silent after having been suspended after spending a lot of his resources to get elected to office? Who else will remain silent upon being suspended on false allegations? Only a person who has love beyond measure will do that. Considering his contribution to the party right from its birth. I write without fear or favour that he contributed a lot to the victory of the party. Some of his contributions are as follows;
1. Supervised the immediate past election of the party's flagbearership, now President.
2. Organised 99% of Parliamentary primaries in 2015 and 2016.
3. Coordinated for the disbursement of funds into the Constituency accounts which was unprecedented but has since stopped following his suspension
4. Convinced his family, friends and loved ones and also campaigned for NPP's Victory
5. Financially supported 150 constituencies' campaigns
6. He was the brain behind de famous 'adopt a polling station' by the diaspora.
7. He campaigned rigorously for the party especially in 2016.
8. His contribution to the party has been evidently clear from the very onset of our party
9. His love for the party is unquestionably unquestionable.
Per the above as I have stated, he is the political hero of our time. We believe that the few greedy and selfish people who have hijacked the party will be exposed very soon for the betterment of party and country. Good will always triumph over evil. God will continue to fight for him.
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future says the Lord. Hon. Agyepong, may you stay blessed.
From: Danny Opoku Antwi
NPP member, Manhyia South Constituency
