modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

National Basic Sanitation Stocktaking Forum, 2017

Kofi Ahovi
1 hour ago | General News

Accra, July 7, 2017: The EnvironmentalHealthandSanitationDirectorate of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources would hold its fifth annual National Basic Sanitation Stock Taking Forum (STF) series from Monday July10-14, 2017 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The theme for this year'sevent is“Five (5) years of Rural Sanitation Model and Strategy (RSMS) implementation in Ghana, learning for scaling up, now and beyond.It is being organized under the followingobjectives:

  • To create a platform for all stakeholders in the Sanitation sub-sector in Ghana including the Political Leadership, Sector Institutions, Decentralised Structures, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Development Partners (DPs) to discuss, review and assess progress on the RSMS and agree on a strategy for scaling up.
  • To share best practices and lessons learnt in the implementation of the Rural Sanitation Model and Strategyby various organizations;

  • To share best practices and lessons learnt in the implementation of the Urban Sanitation interventions by various organizations;

  • To learn from other basic sanitation interventions in sanitation marketing, sanitation financing, sanitation Technology, Monitoring and Evaluation, etc on- going in the sector;

  • To share and learn innovative basic sanitation implementation experiences

  • Plan appropriate interventions to coordinate and support all basic sanitation activities.

The Forum will focus on the following key thematic areas; Increasing access to sanitation through Urban Sanitation Programming, Faecal Sludge management and Rural Sanitation Programming; Monitoring and Evaluation; Sanitation Marketing; Sanitation Financing; Sanitation Technology; Coordination in basic sanitation implementation and Special events (CLTS clinic).

The National Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) STF series particularly seeks to create a platform for the Private sector, Academia/research Institutions, Development Partners, MMDAs and Central Government actors to deliberate on CLTS. The scope for the fifthSFT has, however, been broadened to cover basic sanitation concerns in both rural and urban sanitation programmes.

SGND
Tony TsekpetseAkuamoah
Environmental Health and Sanitation Directorate

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah Did Not Curse The Residents Of Denkyira Obuas...

1 hour ago

Family planning is a cure for population growth - MP

14 hours ago

quot-img-1the beautiful ones and yet to be born

By: nana yeboah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line