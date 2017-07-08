TOP STORIES
the beautiful ones and yet to be bornBy: nana yeboah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
National Basic Sanitation Stocktaking Forum, 2017
Accra, July 7, 2017: The EnvironmentalHealthandSanitationDirectorate of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources would hold its fifth annual National Basic Sanitation Stock Taking Forum (STF) series from Monday July10-14, 2017 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
The theme for this year'sevent is“Five (5) years of Rural Sanitation Model and Strategy (RSMS) implementation in Ghana, learning for scaling up, now and beyond.It is being organized under the followingobjectives:
The Forum will focus on the following key thematic areas; Increasing access to sanitation through Urban Sanitation Programming, Faecal Sludge management and Rural Sanitation Programming; Monitoring and Evaluation; Sanitation Marketing; Sanitation Financing; Sanitation Technology; Coordination in basic sanitation implementation and Special events (CLTS clinic).
The National Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) STF series particularly seeks to create a platform for the Private sector, Academia/research Institutions, Development Partners, MMDAs and Central Government actors to deliberate on CLTS. The scope for the fifthSFT has, however, been broadened to cover basic sanitation concerns in both rural and urban sanitation programmes.
SGND
Tony Tsekpetse –Akuamoah
Environmental Health and Sanitation Directorate
