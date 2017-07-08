modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Manhunt for suspect after Korle Bu surgeon dies in hotel room

MyJoyOnline
42 minutes ago | General News

The Dansoman Police are on a manhunt for a woman suspect after a Dental Surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was found dead in a hotel room at Dansoman in Accra.

According to reports, the doctor checked into the hotel with a woman whose name was only given as Sarah on Thursday evening but she left an hour before the body of the doctor was found in the room.

Public Relations Officer for Greater Accra Region, ASP Efia Tenge said they are yet to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death to help in their investigations but disclosed that there were no marks on the body.

The police could not, therefore, tell if the doctor who doubles as a senior lecturer was murdered.

The body has been deposited at the Korle Bu morgue for autopsy.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Family planning is a cure for population growth - MP

13 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo congratulates All Nations University for Ghanasat...

13 hours ago

quot-img-1"your speed in life is not determined by how fast you can run,but rather what actually is chasing you."

By: Joel Degue quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line