Manhunt for suspect after Korle Bu surgeon dies in hotel room
The Dansoman Police are on a manhunt for a woman suspect after a Dental Surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was found dead in a hotel room at Dansoman in Accra.
According to reports, the doctor checked into the hotel with a woman whose name was only given as Sarah on Thursday evening but she left an hour before the body of the doctor was found in the room.
Public Relations Officer for Greater Accra Region, ASP Efia Tenge said they are yet to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death to help in their investigations but disclosed that there were no marks on the body.
The police could not, therefore, tell if the doctor who doubles as a senior lecturer was murdered.
The body has been deposited at the Korle Bu morgue for autopsy.
