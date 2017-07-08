TOP STORIES
The lower to which extent one can kowtow will determine the higher one can jump.By: Augustine Akwasi Nim
#Article — How to enjoy life at the University
University could be termed as a second 'home' from home, as it's apparent for high school leavers across the country apply for admission, when forms are made available in order to get a degree or probably a diploma.
Evidently, students are always happy to receive that 'heartbeat' text or a well 'crafted' email notifying them about how they've gained admission into the Tertiary Institution of their choice.
Yes! That good feeling tho, when you jump, tap and/or dance to a self composed beat when you're picked to further your education.
Interestingly, students are so eager to visit their new Institution, be the first to attend lectures, and also plan on how to enjoy campus life.. But how can students enjoy life when they get into University?
In this article, I have outlined some ways through which students can enjoy University Life. This post can directly and/or indirectly be beneficial to you as a student, or probably should you know about someone who's in the University.
Have a nice time reading :)
1) You ought to be punctual at all times
'Discipline begins with punctuality', and that's an old but a very popular parlance for everyone to know. As students, we have to be discipline and punctual to all campus activities in order to succeed greatly in life.
Remember to know that, you're 'free' to live your own life, so, once you find yourself in the Varsity, make it a point to live a fruitful one.
Include the spirit of punctualism in those self written commandments coined by yourself as you prepare to embrace the semester in prospect.
Try as much as possible to value your time as a student, by being punctual to class, or probably any organized program which is seen as valuable on your campus. 'Sleeping is always always sweet, and there's this annoying feeling when you know you have a class, most especially going for an early morning class. But hey, don't over sleep, wake up, prepare and go to class.
You could arrive on campus, 30-45 minutes right before class activities begin. Not just 'thronging' to school occupy the front seats, as most students are eager to, since 'some' are noted to have taken it as a 'World Cup', and others succeeding in making it look like a 'Uefa Champions League' style of sitting.
However, going to class early makes you apt and well prepared for lectures. You could use that opportunity to read a book or revise your notes, or probably walk to some friends and say 'hello' while awaiting your lecturer to come to class.
And to my friends who live afar, try planning and/or structuring your timings even before the semester commences. If you're unable to go to campus, 30-40 minutes as stated earlier, it's much more appropriate to be on time, be it to class or wherever you plan to go.
You shouldn't just be punctual to class, but do well to partake actively during class discussions.
2) Avoid trouble!
As for this one 'dieer', I wouldn't want to expatiate further on it. I believe, you understand what I'm up to with this point?
Well, on a more serious note, enjoying a good stay in school revolves about one avoiding 'needless' trouble at all times, and I urge students to note that, including you reading this article. It's very necessary.
3) Build a healthy relationship with people
You are definitely going to meet people from different background the very moment you enter the University.
Commit yourself to making good friends who will impact greatness in your life, and not friends who'll only want you to sponsor them 24/7 to the Cafeteria or restaurants, without impacting positively in your life, thereby leading you into trouble.
Form study groups with your colleagues, say to hello to those you meet on campus (Even if you don't know them), seek for 'reasonable' advice, and ask for help, if you really need it. (Don't be shy.)
Don't mar the relationship you have with people, with greed, ego and/or pride. This will go a long way to help you in future.
Life becomes boring when you hide or 'corner' yourself without socialising building networks. Network with people and learn something great from them too.
But wait, what were you thinking at first, upon seeing a healthy relationship? Ayoooo!
4) Respect
Maintaining a healthy relationship with people, solely depends on the respect you have for them. Quite a number of people have lost good friends probably because, they're seen to be disrespectful.
Learn to respect the decisions of people, and also tolerate their views as well. Avoid the bossy nature and and ban it's 'cousin', attention seeking lifestyle on campus.
Apologise, when you are wrong, and be cautious about the utterances you make towards people.
Develop a good attitude by respecting your colleagues and, lecturers, including the non-teaching staff, and everybody you meet on Campus.
Relax, and shun away the 'All Knowing' mentality as a student, less you lose respect.
Respect improves healthy relationship among people.
5) Dress well
Be it casual or formal, try as much as possible to be appear decent at all times. I'm not going to judge the dressing style of students, No! I wouldn't do that.
However, let's avoid wearing clothes that'll 'expose' us to the public. I hope you understand what I'm arriving at.
The truth is, you become confident to approach people and be approached whenever you dress well.
6) Be abreast with information on campus
It is very essential to remain updated on the happenings of your campus activities.
Visit the school's website or its notice board on daily basis for information. This could be done right before or after class.
Don't be left out, find out from your colleagues about the latest development on campus. But, remember to confirm the veracity of the information you receive.
7) Partake in extra curricular activities
What we need to understand as students is that, university isn't only about attending lectures, and going home after class.
Right, you're there to earn a first or second class, but do well to partake in student activities as well.
Students can build a good social life at the University by joining recognised clubs or organisation(s) on campus, attend seminars and lectures outside your field of study.
Students can also play an active role in student leadership/politics by running for a office when the need arises. But, it doesn't mean that, you should stand up one day with the notion of picking a form in order to lead a Campus club or run for an office.
Be rest assured of your own capabilities and give it a try. It doesn't matter if you fail or get defeated at the end, the experience matters.
Personally, I get unhappy but sometimes laugh when I inform my colleagues to partake in extra curricular activities and they'll be like 'I'm not interested, I need to read for my First Class."
We can all decide to read so as to 'bag' all the A's but our inclusion in the outside world will be justified at the end of the day.
The truth is that, most job owners tend to ask students or applicants about their special skills as well as their contributions made, during school days. (Ask any C.E.O. or M.D. if you doubt me)
So Imagine you have none, what happens?
It is equally good to know that, you earn a lot of skills should you remain commited and actively involved in extra curricular activities.
8) Keep a personal diary
Life is actually good when one keeps a 'backup' of his or her interesting and/or sad moments so as to reflect on in the near future.
As a student, buy a diary or visit the App Stores and download any of these Diary apps.
Be consistent in summarising your daily activities in your diary, and this will go a long way to help improve yourself as well remind you of great memories in the future.
9) Have Fun
University without fun could boring and you should agree with me that, all work and no play... (complete it)
So, shake off those hectic moments in school with some good fun.
You can visit the cinema on weekends, attend end of semester parties and so on. But be careful about the type of fun you indulge in, less you get into trouble.
10) Management
This goes to students who live in hotels, rented apartments outside campus, or even home.
Learn to manage your resources very well, inculcate the habit of saving and minimise the calls for 'top up cash', less, your parents or guardians will be irritated.
Avoid unnecessary spendings and learn to save, since savings are important for daily living.
Management also involves a proper planning that can 'house' all your semester activities.
11) Study hard
Remember that, your ultimate goal at the University is to earn a good certificate prior to your graduation.
Attend lectures at times, complete assignments and make time for studies. Sit and read or revise your notes at all times. Reading every day improves your brain.
Draft a well planned timetable for yourself which will guide and control your activities.
Visit the Library regularly (if you can), read articles and books online, and ask for help on something which you don't understand in class.
Save some coins for noddles or 'Kyiibom' and buy good books to read.
Earning a First or Second Class will amount to the seriousness you put in your studies. You know what I mean, don't you?
Finally, I want students to know that; "Life isn't about attending the finest or prestigious University in this world, it's all about coming out with something great'
—
As stated earlier, this post sought to suggest some ways to enjoying good life at the University, and it will go a long way to help us all achieve something great at the University prior to our graduation.
Do you have a friend or a relatively who's at the tertiary Level? Get him or her to read this piece.
Thanks a lot for reading, I hope you enjoyed it? Watch out for my next post.
Nambe Patrick is my identity, and I am a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.
