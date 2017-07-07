TOP STORIES
US based philanthropist donates to alma mater
Accra, July 7, GNA - Mr Kenneth Kofi Anim, a Ghanaian business man based in the United States, has donated $ 3,000 worth of assorted English, Mathematics, Science and Geography books to the Accra Academy Senior High School.
Mr Kofi Anim said the donation was a demonstration of his appreciation to his former school which had moulded him up to what he is, today.
He said it also formed part of his desire to contribute towards the improvement of academic excellence in the school.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Kofi Anim said his primary aim was to help students attain high levels in education, which reading plays a major role.
He said aside his numerous donations, he now wants to focus on education by encouraging students to develop a healthy appetite for reading to improve their writing and comprehension skills.
Mr Kofi Anim, who is also the Chief Executive officer of Samanti Group of Companies, noted that he had also donated $ 3,000 worth of books to a community library in Takoradi.
He said however, in his next project he would donate laptops to his alma mater, to assist the development of Information Communication Technology (ICT).
He was therefore, hopeful that this would reflect in the performance of students and as well motivate other old students to also come to the aid of their alma mater.
Mr Kofi Anim, who on behalf of his wife, family and the entire Samanti Group pledged their support to continue this kind gesture, again called on all associations and year groups to have their schools at heart by making impact in the lives of students especially the less privileged in society.
Receiving the books, Mr Samuel Ofori -Adjei, the outgoing Headmaster of the school expressed gratitude for the donor's act of kindness.
He further commended all past students for their deep involvement in promoting the welfare of the school.
In an interview he told the GNA that there had been an enhanced communication link between old students and school authorities, as regards the needs of the school.
'The various year groups have been supportive, and have embarked on projects covering water, library, ICT laboratory, school clinic, whereas, recently the Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan gave the school an Astroturf 'mini stadium' which will be commissioned soon', he added.
Mr Ofori-Adjei said among the school's major challenges was accommodation for the teaching staff, however, considering the land size left, it would be appropriate to have flats as compared to bungalows. GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA
