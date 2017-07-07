TOP STORIES
Law respecting people shall always see the prison from outside.By: Francis Tawiah -->
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
'Travel must be all about the experience'
Accra, July 7, GNA - Mr Elorm Baeta, General Manager of Expertravel and Tours Limited, says travel is best appreciated when travellers are deeply involved in the experience and ready to go beyond the basic sightseeing recommendations.
'No matter how long the trip is for and whatever the reason for travelling, it must be exciting, or at least interesting, from start to finish. This is one of the reasons we are happy to recommend an airline like British Airways to our customers,' Mr. Baeta explained.
He said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.
Mr Baeta, along with colleague travel agents from Satguru Travel & Tours, Stellar Travel, Timewise Expo Travel & Tours, Travel Places and Stellar Travel, was hosted by British Airways in New York City for a few days in order to experience one of the airline's most popular destinations.
'With as many as 10 daily flights, including Business-Class-only services to London City airport and Paris Orly airport, New York is one of the airline's most important routes,' the statement said.
According to British Airways' Ghana office, destinations in the USA were the most frequently visited by Ghanaians after London. With seamless and quick connections by bus and/or train and no need for an airside transit visa, it is easy to move from an arriving flight to the next departure gate in a matter of minutes.
The transatlantic joint business (AJB), which brings together American Airways, British Airways, Iberia, Finnair and US Airways, means customers can travel with ease from anywhere in Europe to anywhere in the US - connecting passengers to more than 211 US destinations.
Mr Kevin Leung, British Airways' Commercial Manager for Ghana and Kenya, explained that the recent trip was also a way of thanking top Ghanaian travel agents for their support over the years.
'This October, we will be celebrating 80 unrivalled years of operating in Ghana, and our partners - the travel agents - are a very important part of this success story. We feel honoured that they continue to recommend us to their customers, and we are delighted to continue fulfilling the customers' expectations,' he noted.
Mr Leung said the operation at Terminal T3 had improved significantly despite initial teething problems. 'We appreciate the feedback that our customers, including the Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo, have shared with us.'
The airline announced that it was going to invest £400 million in Club World, focusing on improved catering and sleep, following last year's revamping of its lounges in Terminal 3 to give them a refreshed look and feel.
A member of the team of travel agents, Mrs Doris Tetteh, Sales Reservation Supervisor of Travel Places, praised the Terminal 3 (T3) facilities, saying they were beyond expectation', especially the Club World Galleries Lounge.
During the trip, the group toured the One World Observatory, currently the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, which allows visitors to experience 360-degree views of the city of New York.
While in New York, they also tried out the famous New York City Yellow Cabs and Subway underground railway system, as well as local food favourites including hot dogs, bagels, cheesecake and American-style pancakes.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News