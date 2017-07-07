TOP STORIES
Effective collaboration is driving force for development
Accra, July 7, GNA - Mr Duncan Opare, the Deputy Security Coordinator says effective collaboration between academia, government institutions and the private sector has been the driving force for development in the advanced countries.
He said conversely, there was no such link in developing countries as academic institutions remained detached from industry.
Mr Duncan Opare was speaking at the opening of a two-week Defence Management course for civil servants and military officers at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Accra.
The course is to expose uniformed and civilian personnel working within the security sector to the issues, principles and techniques relevant to improving the governance and management of the defence and security sector.
The course among other things is to familiarise participants with the domestic framework within which security and defence were both managed and delivered, to enable civil servants and military officers to locate defence within the wider context of national and regional security.
Mr Opare said the products of the country's educational system, upon leaving school had to be retrained at a greater cost before they become useful to industries.
He commended the effective collaboration between the College and other academic institutions to develop and run practical programmes for the defence management course.
'The engagement between the College and the Canfield University is highly commendable and should serve as an example to bring in other academic institutions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as industry to develop new products and institute best management practices to advance our country,' he added.
He called on the participants to use the knowledge gained to impact positively on their respective sectors, nations and Africa as a whole.
Lt Col Simon Westlake, the Defence Advisor to the British High Commission in Ghana, said the UK government was committed and ready to support the Ghanaian government to address and promote defence management.
He commended the management of the College for their efforts to continue to promote defence issues in the sub-region.
He said the UK government would continue to work on the defence management course and provide funding support for the course.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Anku/William Fiabu, GNA
