Inesfly Africa Expands Operations to Namibia
Accra, July 7, GNA - Inesfly Africa Limited and Sahara Commodities have signed a distribution agreement for the latter to begin commercial distribution of the Inesfly range of products in the southwestern African nation, Namibia.
This was announced in a joint communiquÃ© issued by both parties—Inesfly Africa and Sahara Commodities.
Sahara Commodities visited Inesfly Africa headquartered in Ghana, for a training session relating to technical and product knowledge and route-to-market strategies.
Expressing his excitement about the trade deal, CEO of Sahara Commodities, Mr. Shahil Morar, said they were glad to be part of the Inesfly family, noting that the license to distribute Inesfly's range of insecticide products would not only empower the Namibian economy through job creation, but would address significantly the negative impact of insect-pest infestation in the country.
'Namibia, like any other country, is not free from insect-pest infestation, and we're very optimistic that Inesfly's range of insecticide products will help address the nation's quest in curbing vector-borne diseases,' he added.
In March 2017, the Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Charles B. Josob, on the occasion of Ghana's 60th Independence Anniversary celebration, made a clarion call on Ghana and Namibia to strengthen bilateral trade ties for the economic and sustainable development of the two nations.
Barely two months following this call, Inesfly Africa and Sahara Commodities have taken first steps in that direction and are poised to partner for mutual gains.
CEO at Inesfly Africa, Michael Sjodin, noted that the trade agreement with Sahara Commodities in Namibia is an important step towards enhancing business ties between the two nations, and, importantly, delivering on its commitment to fighting vector infestations in all of Africa.
'Inesfly Africa as a total insecticide solutions company has a vision of reducing and ultimately eradicating vector infestations in multi-sectors including Public Health, Agriculture, Hospitality and Veterinary Health across Africa. Already, we are actively present in Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville,
DR Congo and Cote D'Ivoire, just to mention a few, and the goal is to be present in 25 African countries by close of 2017,' he added.
Inesfly Africa deals in a range of insecticide products for multi-sectors including public health, veterinary health, hospitality and agriculture.
Some of the products are the Exterior and Interior insecticide Paint, Floor Cleaner, Bed Bug and EM House solution for treatment against all insects especially bed bugs.
Its flagship technology, the microencapsulation technology, traps the insecticides into micro bubbles which are then released slowly over an extended period of time thereby allowing for their long term efficacy while proving safe for humans and pets.
It also uses the Insect Growth Regulator, which allows for the insecticides to deal with the total life cycle of the insect including the egg, the larvae, the pupa and the adult. This prevents re-infestation and leads ultimately to eradication.
GNA
