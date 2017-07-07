modernghana logo

PM Express tonight: When the chief takes the mic to another chief

1 hour ago

In a very rare setting, a chief has one of the most difficulties assigned to him- interview another chief.

That is the charge Nana Ansah Kwao IV has to fulfil tonight on the Personality Profile on PM Express, as he hosts Okotwaasuo Kantamanto Oworae Agyekum III, Omanhene of the Akyem Bosome Traditional Area.

“I have done many interviews but this may be one of the most difficult ones, as I'm interviewing a Paramount Chief.

“Yes because of TV I'm unable to give him the full courtesy that he deserves. I am sure my instincts will be all over the place, but the role of the modern day King should be defined,” he said.

Nana Ansah Kwao is seeking spiritual help from the ancestors when he takes the microphone to the Paramount Chief as they into a difficult terrain- the conflict of tradition and Christianity.

They will try to explore the reasons why Traditional rulers are not talking.

PM Express airs at 9 pm on Fridays on Dstv 421, JoyNews on Multi TV and www.multitvworld.com/stream

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

