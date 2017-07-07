Photo of the week: A new type of ushering is in town

modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
1 minute ago

At an MTN event in Accra, the dignitaries were treated to a different type of ushering service.

Body builders with impressive biceps replaced the usual beauties used for ushering.

