"the greatest waste of time is anger"By: Kula Aatoz Zodua
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Photo of the week: A new type of ushering is in town
At an MTN event in Accra, the dignitaries were treated to a different type of ushering service.
Body builders with impressive biceps replaced the usual beauties used for ushering.
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com
