13 Denkyira-Obuasi suspects discharged

31 minutes ago | General News

An Accra Magistrate court has discharged thirteen suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of the military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama.

The thirteen are part of an initial 32 charged with murder during the last hearing of the case a fortnight ago.

Their discharge followed a decision by the state to have them released.

According to the prosecution their investigations into the matter informed the decision.

He also told the court that the state intends to use some of the discharged suspects as witnesses in the case.

The rest of the nineteen suspects which include one woman are still facing the charges of murder and conspiracy to with murder.

Meanwhile, 13 other suspects are currently on the run.

The deceased, Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, is said to have been on his daily jogging routine on Monday [May 29, 2017], when some angry youth of the town attacked him, allegedly on suspicion of being an armed robber.

The Police subsequently arrested over fifty supects who had fled the town to other regions in the country.

The court earlier ordered the police to relocate seventeen-year-old boy, Ebenezer Asamoah, one of the suspects to a borstal home when he is remanded until the police are able to establish that he is eighteen.

