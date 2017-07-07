TOP STORIES
Early morning 🕗 mouth 👄 smell , is full of wisdom.By: Sarpong Rafael
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Dozens displaced after River Pra spillover
Hundreds of residents at Twifo Praso in the Central region have been rendered homeless following a spill-over of the Pra River.
More than a dozen communities have been submerged.
The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has been visiting some of the affected areas to distribute relief items.
However, many of the flooded communities appear to be cut off making it difficult for NADMO officials to access victims and assist them.
Some affected families in the Pra spill-over
"You see how many communities have been cut off, you can’t reach there. You cannot access and know how many have been cut off. So communication is very key"Chief Disaster Officer at NADMO, Gavivina Yao Tamakloe told Joy News Friday.
He has charged the regional director to find out every morning from all the district directors whether or not they are safe.
"In the same way I expect that every morning as a District Director you should call the Regional Director or his representative and tell him that today we are safe, there is nothing happening here. Or it is raining and the way the rains are coming, the river is rising and this is the action we have taken,” he said.
Joy FM’s Richard Kojo Nyarko reported the situation is dire. A number of the residents have lost their personal belongings.
Their farms have been washed away by the floods taking away from them their very source of livelihood. They have no food to eat, and no place to sleep, Nyarko added.
According to him, the residents are also refusing to move away from the community because they have stayed there for several decades.
They are asking for some relief items including blankets, mattresses, mosquito nets.
NADMO officials have supplied the immediate needs of the residents but it doesn’t appear the residents are safe.
Nyarko reported the River Pra keeps rising by the minute and flows into homes, worsening the conditions of victims.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News