TOP STORIES
To get what we have never gotten before, we have to do what we have never done before.By: Big Mike
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Government urged to facilitate centres for children with cerebral palsy
Accra, July 7, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Asante, Care-giver and grandfather of a five-year-old girl with cerebral palsy is urging government to facilitate the creation of centres for children with cerebral palsy.
He further called for services such as physiotherapy and other therapies to be extended to homes of children with cerebral palsy to enhance their quality of life.
'Children with cerebral palsy tend to get heavier as they grow and it becomes almost impossible to carry them for services such as physiotherapy in the hospitals,' Mr Asante said in an interview with the GNA.
Mr Asante a pensioner, who is struggling to take care of his five-year-old grand-daughter, said it was important to train parents with basic skills in physiotherapy to prevent the children from getting contractures due to care givers inability to take them for services they needed.
Having centres for children with cerebral palsy for instance in every district will also enable the parents to leave their children in good hands to enable them work and earn a living.
Mr Asante said it will be absurd for him to even think of sending his granddaughter to school but having a centre for the children will give the family a lot of relief.
Recounting his journey as a primary care-giver for his granddaughter, he said 'her condition put a huge strain on our finances, we use to take her for physiotherapy services at Korle-bu but as she grew older, we could no longer afford the cost.'
He explained that he always had to hire a taxi to take her in addition to the cost of the physiotherapy; we could no longer afford the drugs such as anticonvulsants.
Five-year-old Nhyira with cerebral palsy now needs an urgent surgery, she is deaf and blind. Mr Asante urged government to support families with children who have cerebral palsy by including them as beneficiaries of the Disability Funds.
He also called on the public to come to their aid and help put a smile on Nhyira's face.
'Having a child with cerebral palsy requires a lot of finances, yet many parents and care-givers are unable to work since they have to take care of these children all the time,' he added.
Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects the movement and sometimes speech of children.
Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Initiator of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy in Ghana, said there was the need for an umbrella body that coordinated the activities of individual organizations working on cerebral palsy.
Such coordination, she said, would help point parents and care givers to the right services they needed and will enhance the advocacy campaign.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Health