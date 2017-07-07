TOP STORIES
Some MPs ‘Incompetent’ – Crabbe
Parliament can only be efficient if competent people are elected into the house but some of the legislators are not proficient and this is affecting the overall performance of parliament, former Chief Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe has said.
“If we send competent people to parliament, parliament will be a very competent body, but I’m afraid we didn’t,” he said on Thursday, July 7, shortly after the 13th Kronti ne Akwamu lecture organised by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana on the theme “Search for Accountability: Government Under the Fourth Republic”.
Mr Crabbe, who was a guest on the programme, said: “…Even though we have the parliament, I’m not so sure we have the competent people who should be in parliament.
“I’m not saying that there are not many competent people in parliament, there are brilliant competent people in parliament, but if you take the overall I am afraid there are quite a number of people who are Members of Parliament who in my view should not.”
He was of the view that state institutions should be re-examined to find ways of making them more efficient in modern times.
Additionally, he pointed out that Ghana’s constitution must be interrogated constantly to strengthen democracy.
