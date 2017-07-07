TOP STORIES
WHEN GOD CREATED THE WORLD HE REALIZED THAT HE HAD ERRED IN MAKING US ALL DIFFERENT.IN ORDER TO RECTIFY THIS HE MADE US ALL EQUAL BY SENTENCING US ALL TO DEATH!!!!By: OHENEBA FREDUA AGYEM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Life Is As Short As Six Feet!
This week has been a hard one for me. I lost a dear friend and brother, Obed “Ronny” Armah. A teammate and mentee, he had worked passionately on all projects I had put him on. His uncommon wits and overwhelming sense of humor endeared all of us to him. Little did we know, however, that he would drown on a holiday. Oh death!
No one knows what any day brings forth. We don’t even know if today may be our last or not. Death has no clock. No wonder it gives us no reminder of its visit. Death is that friend who will visit each of us once in our lifetime but… we all don’t know when.
Life is short― really short. Life is so short that it measures only six feet. No matter how long we may want to ever live, our bodies can only go six feet. We must endeavor to live our lives all we can because death is at our heels all it can. Life is too short to have a tall list of excuses. Death is a reminder that our dreams have deadlines!
Our lives can be sapped out of our beings at the snap of a finger. Today is a present present. It is a gift for only today. Do today what you can as much as you can. There may never be a tomorrow. All we have is today.
Today is a gift in our hands. Tomorrow is a gift yet to be in our hands. Everyone is promised tomorrow but not all of us may ever have that promise. So… when you make a budget for life, make one for death, too. When you look forward to life, look forward to death, too.
When you make plans for life, make one for death. Make plans for yourself and don’t forget to accommodate others in those plans, too. All of our lives on Earth are only as short as six feet. Death is like an emergency. It shows up when you’re least prepared.
Our tenancy in this life can be abrogated any day. Life is as short as a midget. There’s no sense in struggling with others over any property when death is the master who determines who lives and who doesn’t. It’s baffling to despise others when both the rich and poor can go as deep as only six feet into the ground.
Love people. No one is destined to live forever on Earth. Our tenancy on Earth is short so while we wait for death to terminate that tenancy, all we owe others is our heart; our love. Live each day as though it was your last. Love each day as though it was your first.
Life gives us a chance to live in love. Death gives us the chance to love those who live. If corpses know not the good things of life, what’s the sense in denying the living such pleasure? Love them now or never. Love deferred is love denied!
Love me now that I have breath before I take a rest in Earth’s depth. Help me today if you can else the only help you may give me tomorrow is to help carry my corpse. We all have an outstanding debt to pay death. While we wait to pay that, we all owe each other a debt of outstanding love!
Give your loved ones a befitting life… not a befitting funeral. Lavish on them a glowing tribute when they live… not when they are no more. Our living body instead deserves all the pleasure and attention society pours on our corpses. If you love somebody, show it when they are alive… not when death has stung them!
If we indeed knew our lives were only six feet tall, we would have been humbler. If we knew our life span was only determined by how soon death visited, we would have treated others with more love and care. If you have no power to slam the door in the face of death when it comes, then you’re human. Love and respect all others as human, too.
Death is color blind. It is not bias. It knows neither the rich nor poor. It knocks at the door of both the white and black. When death comes knocking, you can’t give excuses why you can’t leave so don’t give excuses as to why you can’t live!
Live your life the best way you can. Serve God. Serve people. Love all you can. Laugh all you should. Chase your dreams all you must. All you have may just be today so make sure you have no regrets whatsoever if tomorrow never comes.
Life is short; too short to be jealous of others; too short to be embittered. Live. Love. Laugh. Life is only six feet tall. All you have is today. Live it all. Don’t postpone any of it.
Ronny, may your good soul rest well. I love you. I did. I still do. #RonnyLives
The writer is a playwright and Chief Scribe of Scribe Communications (www.scribecommltd.com), a writing company based in Accra. His upcoming play is TRIBELESS.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kobina Ansah
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Opinion/Feature