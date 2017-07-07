TOP STORIES
A politician with an ambition is like a lion on heat. No rational thinking.By: Michael Owusu-Asirif
Helping Hand TV Show: Commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day in Ghana
In most African countries, persons with albinism are hunted down and killed with their body parts being used in black magic rituals. This inhuman treatment of persons with albinism can be attributed to mysterious beliefs people have about albinism; the body parts of persons with albinism possess magical powers. As a result, persons with albinism live in constant danger.
Every year, June 13 marks International Albinism Awareness Day. It is a day set aside by the United Nations (UN) to educate people about albinism and prevent the mobbing and discrimination of persons with albinism. According to the UN, the International Albinism Awareness Day aims to increase global attention to human rights. It also clears prejudices people have concerning albinism as well as informs the general public about this inherited genetic disorder.
According to the Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism- GAPA, the theme for this year’s celebration was "Advancing with a Renewed Hope”. The theme focused on the expectation of countries, organizations and individuals’ struggle to promote the security, fundamental human rights and freedom of persons with albinism. It also envisioned a new hope as countries continue to improve the security of persons with albinism and trying to ensure their freedom and full access to society.
“The Voice of Ability on Air for Persons with Disability”; Apostle Charles Hackman brings you a special episode of the commemoration of the International Albinism Awareness Day 2017 in Ghana.
In the interview, his Guest, Mr. Kwame Andrew Daklo, the Research and Programs coordinator of the Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism, spoke about how the International Albinism Awareness Day was celebrated in Ghana.
Watch this special episode on NET2 TV this Sunday 9th July 2017 at 5:00pm and on Wednesday 12th July 2017 at 2:00pm.
