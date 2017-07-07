TOP STORIES
NDC demands apology from Adwoa Safo for peddling falsehood
Functionaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have described as palpable falsehood, claims by Deputy Majority Leader Sarah Adwoa Safo that she facilitated the construction of the Dome-Kwabenya SHS in her constituency.
The party is demanding an apology from the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, for making such a comment.
Addressing a gathering at the school recently, the Adwoa Safo MP said she the persuaded the World Bank to build the school which also happens to be the only public senior high school in the Ga East District Assembly.
She added, it is absurd for the erstwhile NDC administration to claim ownership of the Kwabenya senior high school (SHS) project when all the schools they built were in their strongholds.
But responding to the claims, former Deputy Education Minister Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa dismissed the Deputy Majority Leader’s allegation, insisting she was not being truthful.
Related: Adwoa Safo trolled for claiming credit for Mahama project
He gave a vivid account of how the project part of the 123 Community Day SHSs was accomplished under the stewardship of President Mahama.
Speaking to Joy News' Raymond Acquah, the North Tongu Member of Parliament said his boss then, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang led the delegation to go and negotiate with the World Bank at the bank's headquarters in Washington DC.
"On July 30, 2014, the World Bank approved this facility, to fund a number of projects under President John Mahama's vision for secondary education. There was the first component which included 23 schools which include the Dome-Kwabenya SHS in question.
"There were other components that had to do with a scholarship for 10, 400 students, training of 600 maths and science teachers and facility upgrades for 125 existing SHS which are low-performing schools," he said.
According to him, there was no need for the Dome-Kwabenya MP to approach the government to lobby for the project, stressing the funding for the project came through a National Investment Bank (NIB) account opened by the Education Ministry.
Mr Ablakwa said to think that all the schools across the country have the same design, colour and other specifications, the Deputy Minority Leader's own should have been different if it were not part of the ones done by the former president.
He thought it as disingenuous on her part to claim a project that she failed to attend the launch, although she was invited.
Earlier Friday, the NDC in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency also reacted to the MP’s claims.
Addressing a news conference, the NDC Vice Chairman there, Isaac Lamptey demanded an apology from the MP describing her as "a serial liar."
MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has been subjected to relentless trolling on social media for making the claim.
