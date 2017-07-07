TOP STORIES
'One-District-One-Factory Waste Of Money; It Will Not Work'
Former Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer John Owusu Agyeman, has predicted doom over the ruling NPP's 'One-District-One-Factory' policy, describing it as a big fraud.
“Any time i hear of one district one factory saying by President Nana Addo i feel like laughing all day, because they(NPP) no not it will not work and Waste of Money” he said.
Speaking on Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, political talk show named “Ghana On The Road hosted by Henry Lord, Lawyer Agyeman, said during Dr. Kwame Nkrumah tenure in office he built many factories across the country but the NPP abandoned the factories in the bush when Dr. Nkrumah’s term was over.
He said “15years during Ex. President Rawlings administration he sold some of the factories as he came and met them in the bush while the rest was destroyed by the NPP when Fmr. president Kuffour was in power” he added.
He urged the Ghanaians to ignore the governing NPP one district, one factory policy promise because they had eight years in the past to implement the policy but failed to do so.
“They could not do it when they were in the golden age of business and they could not do it during their President (Kufuor’s) special initiatives’’ he stated.
He said Dr.Kwame Nkrumah turned Ghana’s economy into industrialized economy, but NPP destroyed the ideal.
“When Dr.Kwame Nkrumah started building industrialized economy, NPP said it is waste of time and not good but now they are going for it, if they took good care or improve on the factories Nkrumah built, would it have been their new topic” he added.
“They are talking about building airplane, Dr. Nkrumah’s factories were once building ships in the country but they destroyed all this factories leaving a lot of people jobless after 50years they are saying one district one factory” he said.
