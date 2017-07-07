TOP STORIES
JOY To Receive Environmental Award At African Clean-Up For Excellence 2017
2016 Independent Presidential Candidate and Mining Consultant, Jacob Osei Yeboah, (JOY) is set to receive an environmental execellence award at this year's edition of the African Clean-Up Excellence Awards.
This award category is given to individuals, organizations and government agencies that have affected the environment positively and contributed greatly to the wellbeing of the Africa citizens; demonstrating commitment to environmental stewardship.
The African Clean-up Award for Excellence is Africa’s first ever-independent clean-up award that is recognizing outstanding and brilliant Environmentalists, Health and Safety Experts and Philanthropist that are passionate about Environmental Sustainability in Africa.
The the 2017 edition of the African Clean-up Awards 2017 will be held at Hans Cottage Bowel – Cape Coast, Ghana tomorrow 8th July, 2017 at 5pm.
The event, which is expected to be grandeur in style, will attract environmental sustainability champions across Africa, government officials and Philanthropist to the Award Ceremony.
The African Clean-up Award for Excellence is being powered by the AFRICAN CLEAN UP INITIATIVE and endorsed by Let’s Do It World Clean-up Foundation in Estonian.
The Award Verification Team have been on this Award Selection for over three months because we want to create a situation where everyone that is being selected for an award got it based on merit, credibility, and impact. To this end, you have been selected to pick an award in the category below:
The African Clean Up Initiative, a non-governmental organization in Nigeria has taken the initiative to create a forum for Africans environmental professionals, government agency and individuals to discuss their environmental challenges, determine solution as well as celebrate and encourage best practices and sustainable initiatives in the sector for a cleaner and greener Africa. African Clean Up Initiative is the convener of the Clean-Up Nigeria Project and Campus Clean-Ups in Nigeria.
Ghana will host this year's African Clean Up Conference and Award which holds on July 7th and 8th, 2017 at Cape Coast with the theme, ‘Exploring New Horizon and Sustainable Best Practice in Waste Management and Recycling.'
This insightful knowledge-based and solution oriented conference on the African environmental experiences will host experienced professionals and environmentalists to grace the conference platform. Over 100 delegates are expected for the conference and award night.
During the award night, individuals and organization making positive impact in the environmental space will be recognized and celebrated.
Alex Akhighe, the founder of African Clean Up Initiative, convener of African Clean Up Conference and Award noted that the intent of the Africa Clean Up Conference and Award is to create a platform for Africans to recognize and discuss their peculiar environmental challenges and determine indigenous solutions that best tackle their issues. And as well encourage individuals and organization whose initiative and best sustainable practice is contributing to conserve Africa
“Dearth of information among our citizens makes environmental best practices in African a mirage. It is high time we come together to share ideas so as to minimize the threat of climate change,” he said.
Aside the conference, other highlights of the event are: Award night, Green tour, Green Exhibition/Fair and Networking.
The 2016 African Clean Up Conference which was held in Nigeria had speakers like: Desmond Majekodumi, an environmental expert, Mr. Ola Oresanya, Former boss, Lagos State Waste Management Authority, and was duly endorsed and graced by Hypo, Lagos State ministry of Environment and Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPAK).
At this year's event at Cape Coast, Ghana, the event speakers cut across Ghanaian, Liberian and Nigerian nationals. And delegates are also expected across Africa to grace the occasion.
For Registration and Sponsorship, check: www.cleanupnigeria.org.ng/accghana17
