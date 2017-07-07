TOP STORIES
The mistakes we commit today give us the opportunity to do things differently tomorrow.By: siLas Rosckson
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Dome/Kwabenya NDC Descends On Adwoa Safo
Dome/Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo is a “big liar” for claiming she single-handedly engineered the construction of a Community Day Senior High School in her constituency, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in that constituency has said.
In a short video that has gone viral on social media, the Minister of Public Procurement and Deputy Majority Leader insisted that she contacted people she knew at the World Bank to secure funding for the project after assuring the Bretton Wood institution that she could secure them a litigation-free land for the school project.
According to her, Dome/Kwabenya was the only NPP stronghold to have got one of the community day SHSs since all those built by the Mahama administration were located in NDC strongholds.
Her assertions have, however, been dismissed by former Deputy Minister of Education Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as well as NDC executives in the Dome/Kwabenya constituency.
At a press conference on the matter on 7 July, the NDC’s Chairman in the constituency called Ms Safo “a big liar”.
“She didn’t even come to the commissioning of the school, she is a big liar. She is serial liar, she has done it before and we don’t doubt she will continue, but we’ll expose her,” he assured.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Headlines