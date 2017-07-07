TOP STORIES
NGO urges government to set up National Immunization Fund
The Chief Executive Officer for Human Care and Maintenance Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in health, Ms. Evelyn Bema Darkwah, has called on government to urgently set up a National Immunisation Fund (NIF).
This is to ensure that the country could continue with its immunization exercise following threats by donor partners to withdraw their funding for the exercise.
Speaking on Space FM’s Morning Flight 877hosted by Kwadwo Owusu-Ansah on Friday, Ms Bema Darkwah said the donor partners believe that with the attainment of middle income status, Ghana is now in a position of self sufficiency, adding that the country needs about GHc33million to finance the immunization exercise.
According to Ms Bema the donor partners are withdrawing their funding because successive governments have also failed to demonstrate true political will and commitment to improve on national immunization.
Ms. Bema Darkwah, who is the Vice President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Chapter of Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health, explained that child health related issues must be given the needed attention to help curb infant and child deaths.
She noted that over 88,000 children are born annually in Ghana and that government must be prepared to effectively manage the immunization programme to avoid putting the lives these children at risk. She was worried that the Dormaa municipality is one of the districts which does not reach the immunize target annually. She therefore advised all mothers to patronize the exercise to protect the health of their children.
In a related development ,Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said 11 million children die globally annually, adding that in Ghana, five babies die out of 250 babies born every day.
She said the government is putting in place pragmatic measures to ensure drastic reduction of infant and child mortalities and also improve on the National Health Insurance Scheme.
Ms Djaba advised parents to always send their sick children to health facilities, instead of seeking medication at herbal centres.
