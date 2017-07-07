modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Girl, 19, Delivers Quadruplets At Worawora

Daily Guide
18 minutes ago | Health

A 19-year-old subsistent farmer from Bodada in the Jasikan District of the Volta Region has been delivered of a set of quadruplets at the Worawora Government Hospital.

The babies, all girls, were successfully born through caesarean section by a medical team led by Dr Micah Duke Boye.

The young woman went to the Jasikan Hospital and was referred to Worawora for surgical intervention after being placed on antihypertensive.

Dr Isaac Tettey Secorm, the Acting Medical Superintendent, Worawora Government Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that all scans throughout the pregnancy showed three foetuses.

He, however, said after the delivery of the third baby, the doctor touched a membrane in an attempt to remove the placenta and ruptured it and “oops, out came a baby’s leg.”

Dr Secorm said all the babies are doing well and that they would be discharged soon.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Health

TOP STORIES

Adwoa Safo is a "big liar" – Dome NDC

12 minutes ago

'Liar' Adwoa Safo opposed C'nity Day SHS – Kyeremeh

12 minutes ago

quot-img-1WOMEN ARE RULING THE WORLD NOWADAYS!!Who disagrees with me?

By: akoaso, hh .german quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.97544.9801
Pound Sterling5.65315.6614
Swiss Franc4.53084.5335
Canadian Dollar3.37183.3741
S/African Rand0.32430.3244
Australian Dollar3.30483.3148
body-container-line