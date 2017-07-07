TOP STORIES
If you want to know the value of money, try and borrow itBy: Ade Johnson
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Police Raise Fraud Alert
The Ghana Police Service has served notice to the citizenry, especially public service workers, to be cautious of persons who pose as workers of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) to defraud them.
The police said it had come to their notice that fraudsters were targeting public sector workers by posing as staff of the CAGD.
The fraudsters, according to the police, call unsuspecting public sector workers requesting their biometric social security numbers for a purported account reconciliation.
In the course of the communication, the fraudsters demand some unspecified amount from the workers and truncate communication thereafter.
“Recipients of these fraudulent calls are threatened with stoppage of their salaries if they fail to comply with their demands,” the police said in a statement.
They have, therefore, warned members of the public, especially public sector workers, not to share their details on phone and other social media platforms and report any suspicion to the nearest police station.
