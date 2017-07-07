TOP STORIES
Where's a clone when you need one?By: memyself& I
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
23rd Deaflympics In Turkey: Ghana's Participation In Limbo
Tournament slated for 17th July to 30th July.
Government, i.e. MoYS and National Sports Authority have shown complete rejection for Team Ghana.
BACKGROUND
The Deaflympics is the Olympic Games for the deaf in the world which happens every 4 years
It's organised by the International Committee of Deaf Sports (which is recognized by IOC)
The Federation in Ghana is called the Ghana Deaf Sports Federation, with Jonathan Amoah who is deaf, the President.
The Federation registered Team Ghana's participation in the Deaflympics in November 2015.
In October 2016, we presented our notice of participation and a summary of our budget for the Games to the Sports Ministry to be considered in the 2017 budget.
On the 12th of March 2017, we presented our full budget to the MoYS through the NSA.
Then three weeks to the tournament, the NSA writes to us that they cannot sponsor Team Ghana because government has no money!!
Notwithstanding the challenges of the national Olympic Team in preparation and participation in Olympic tournaments our call to participate in this event should not be treated with kid gloves.
QUESTIONS
Why would government (the NSA & MoYs) wait till this last minute before telling us that they can't sponsor?
Is it because the team is made up of deaf persons who cannot talk?
Are we, as deaf persons also not Ghanaians?
Why has government not provided any ready made budget for any of our international activities for the last 10years?
CURRENT CHALLENGES.
The NSA has frustrated all our efforts to get sponsors from the corporate world by delaying their cover up letter to us, which will support our budget to seek for sponsorship.
The NSA has, as we speak, refused to give us an Introductory Letter to the Turkish Embassy for our Visas.
Team Ghana is sleeping (not camping) in churches and halls of institutions. The athletics team is perching at Legon Hall which is 30gh a day for a room. They run with no spikes and starters block.
The Beach Volleyball team is sleeping at the Church of Pentecost premises here in Takoradi. They train with one ball!
All the other teams are living at the residence of an Executive Member of our Federation, called Sammy at Mamprobi.
Not a single support in terms of money, food, equipment, etc from government or anybody. No visit or a common telephone call by anyone.
We executives have financed all the rounds, and feeding of the team, their medical bills, transportation etc up to date.
3 years running, no imprests is given to our Federation.
This is the state of a National Olympic Team!!
DECISIONS
We appeal to the media to highlight our plight and speak on our behalf
The national council on disability if has been reconstituted and still active should as a matter of urgency get our agenda to the presidency.
The national Olympic committe should lend their voice to this cause
Government should respond to the plight of the Deaf Team immediately
NSA should speed up actions to facilitate the processing of our documents.
the corporate world should support us realise our first ever full participation in the Deaflympics.
Oti-Asirifi Mensah
National Media Coordinator
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Press Release