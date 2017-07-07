TOP STORIES
BOST SAGA: Am Disappointed In NDC Baseless Accusations—Hon. Ameyaw Cheremeh
Hon. Kwasi Ameyaw – Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East constituency and Majority Chief Whip, has expressed his utmost disappointment in opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for making baseless accusations against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over Ghc4m Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation(BOST) cash.
The MP said, the NDC created the contaminated fuel saga to spread false information for Ghanaians to believe them that NPP are more ‘corrupt party’ than them(NDC) and also to let them(Ghanaians) to no that NPP government not being committed to fight against corruption.“As we accused them of incompetence and corruption party resulting in the “Wahala” the people of Ghana are facing under their tenure in office”.
In an interview with Sunyani based radio on BOST saga, Hon. Kwasi Ameyaw- Cheremeh, said “Alfred Obeng Boateng had not at that time assumed office to take over as BOST CEO and Mr. Awuah Darko was still effectively the CEO ” he stated.
He said the contaminated fuel occurred from 17 to 18th of January, while president Nana Addo appointed Alfred Obeng Boateng into office as BOST CEO on 19th of January.
"Looking to this evidence it tells you that NDC well planned the contaminated fuel saga to sabotage us on corruption but thank God it did not work as they wish to be" he added.
He urged members of NDC to do a lot of investigations first on issues before bring out false and baseless allegations to make noise into Ghanaians ear's.
" If NDC don't no let me tell them that Ghanaians aware that they ( NDC) are the most corrupt party in Ghana as their leader Fmr. President Jerry John RawlingsJerry John Rawlings said "corruption in the party(NDC) began under the late President Mills" he quoted.
Hon. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh,charged New Patriotic Party (NPP) members especially communicators to defend the party on this BOST saga anytime they go to radio but not to sit down for NDC to spread the false allegations as they has started.
"I feel sad when I heard our own members(NPP) supporting NDC on this BOST saga, all because they don't no much about the issue. It is time NPP members,our communicators to seek information from the office on issues you are not real with it first before going to radio to talk" he said.
Contaminated Fuel Sale
The BOST has been in the news lately following the release of large quantities of contaminated fuel (dirty oil) to private companies for distribution by the current Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng.
The BOST action sparked heated political debate when the minority NDC called for Mr. Obeng Boateng’s suspension, but the majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) hit back, exposing the BOST under Mahama’s NDC of being behind the contamination of fuel in the country when it was in power.
The majority revealed that there was evidence to show that about 12 million litres of the same contaminated fuel were sold to about 36 unlicensed entities and individuals in 2016 during the tenure of Mr. Awuah-Darko under the Mahama administration.
